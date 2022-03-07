ODI World Cup: Suzie Bates Helps New Zealand Down Bangladesh

This was the White Ferns' first victory in the tournament after they lost the nerve-wracking opener against the Stefanie Taylor-led West Indies by three runs on 4 March.



The 34-year-old Bates used all her experience and guile in a match that was reduced to 27 overs each side, scoring her 79 with the help of eight fours to ensure the White Ferns chased down their opponents score of 140/8 with 42 deliveries remaining.



The win sees the side rise to third on the standings behind India and South Africa, while Bangladesh remain winless from their two matches and are seventh.



Bates' half-century was her 28th in ODIs and she also became just the sixth batter to score 1,000 runs in Women's World Cup matches when she found the boundary late in her innings. The New Zealand opener received support from her teammates, with star all-rounder Amelia Kerr (47 not out) making up for a rare Sophie Devine (14) failure to ensure the hosts returned to winning ways.



Earlier, vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite's crucial spell of 3/25 from five overs ensured Bangladesh could not build on the strong platform that was provided to them by openers Fargana Hoque (52) and Shamima Sultana (33).



The pair put on 50 without loss for the second consecutive time at the tournament for Bangladesh and it wasn't until Frances Mackay (1/24) intervened to make the initial breakthrough when the score was on 59.