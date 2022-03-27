ICC World Cup: India Post 274/7 vs SA in Must-Win Game, Jhulan Out Injured
This is a must-win match for India.
It's a must-win game for India against South Africa today at the 2022 ICC Women's ODI World Cup and riding on half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Shafali Verma the team has posted 274/7 after electing to bat first at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
India though are playing without senior bowler Jhulan Goswami who has been sidelined due to a side strain with Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma replacing her and Poonam Yadav in the team.
Mithali elected to bat first and openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave the team the perfect start, adding 91 runs for the first wicket.
Verma got off the mark with a decent drive-through extra cover off Shabnim Ismail while Mandhana got her first boundary with a beautifully timed drive-through extra cover off Marizanne Kapp. Verma tore into Ismail in the third over, smashing a hat-trick of fours through fine leg twice and backward point to take 17 runs off the over.
Boundaries continue to come for Verma as Ayabonga Khaka was dispatched for boundaries through extra cover and mid-off. Verma's aggression was the main reason behind India amassing 68 runs off power-play, their highest score in this phase of the tournament. The ten-over phase had ten boundaries, seven of which were hit by Verma while Mandhana slammed three.
Post-power-play, Verma and Mandhana kept the scoreboard ticking till the former reached her maiden World Cup fifty in just 40 balls with a four thumped over mid-on off Masabata Klass. But in the next over, South Africa broke the 91-run opening partnership as a huge miscommunication on the field resulted in Shafali sacrificing her wicket.
Having scored two half centuries at the number three spot in the last two matches, Yastika Bhatia could not add a third as her stint in the middle lasted all of three deliveries before she was bowled by Chloe Tryon on 2.
From 90/0, India were down to 96/2 in a matter of three overs when skipper Mithali Raj walked out to bat. After first ensuring no further wickets fell, Mithali and Smriti then added 80 runs for the third wicket even as Smriti completed her 22nd ODI half century in the 27th over.
The 32nd over though had Masabata Klaas get the breakthrough for South Africa as a brilliant diving catch by Chloe Tryon ended Smriti's 84-ball 71-run stand in the middle.
The Indian skipper then had vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur for company out in the middle and the pair added 58 runs for the fourth wicket before Masabata Klaas picked up her second wicket of the match, sending back Mithali on 68.
Harmanpreet looked scratchy in her knock of 48 but got two crucial boundaries off Kapp in the 48th over as South Africa dragged some momentum in their favour. The Proteas made good use of bowling changes, short-pitched deliveries and variations in pace to concede just 51 runs in the last ten overs, bagging four scalps.
India posted 274/7.
(With inputs from IANS)
