ICC World Cup: India Post 274/7 vs SA in Must-Win Game, Jhulan Out Injured

Mithali elected to bat first and openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave the team the perfect start, adding 91 runs for the first wicket.

Verma got off the mark with a decent drive-through extra cover off Shabnim Ismail while Mandhana got her first boundary with a beautifully timed drive-through extra cover off Marizanne Kapp. Verma tore into Ismail in the third over, smashing a hat-trick of fours through fine leg twice and backward point to take 17 runs off the over.

Boundaries continue to come for Verma as Ayabonga Khaka was dispatched for boundaries through extra cover and mid-off. Verma's aggression was the main reason behind India amassing 68 runs off power-play, their highest score in this phase of the tournament. The ten-over phase had ten boundaries, seven of which were hit by Verma while Mandhana slammed three.

Post-power-play, Verma and Mandhana kept the scoreboard ticking till the former reached her maiden World Cup fifty in just 40 balls with a four thumped over mid-on off Masabata Klass. But in the next over, South Africa broke the 91-run opening partnership as a huge miscommunication on the field resulted in Shafali sacrificing her wicket.