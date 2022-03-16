Women's ODI World Cup: India Bowled Out for 134 by England, Charlie Picks 4/23

The toss this morning was won by England skipper Heather Knight who put an unchanged India into bat first.

The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia scored 18 before Anya Shrubsole opened her account in the fourth over. Bhatia, who has been picked ahead of Shafali Verma, out on 8. Skipper Mithali Raj was the next player in and her below par run of form in the tournament continued as she got out for another single digit score (1) after facing just five deliveries. India were down to 25/2 in 5.3 overs and England managed to pick another big wicket two overs later, with Deepti Sharma getting run out on a duck.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, the two centurions from the previous match then stabilised the Indian innings and stitched together a 33-run stand.

Charlie Dean's entry in the 17th over changed the situation as the off-spinner got rid of Harmanpreet and Sneh Rana in a double-wicket maiden over. While Harmanpreet tried playing for the turn from a flighted delivery outside off-stump, the ball held its line and took an outer edge to keeper Amy Jones. Rana's promotion backfired as she went for an expansive drive, only to nick the ball behind to Jones.