Don’t Think Women’s Cricket Can Continue to Be Inactive: Bishop

“I don’t know that the women’s game can continue to be as inactive as has happened,” says Ian Bishop during an interaction with the media following the launch of Beyond the Boundary, ICC’s Netflix documentary on the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

While the discussion started with the highs of the T20 World Cup final – that Australia won in front of a record audience at the MCG – it soon moved towards the current status of women’s cricket, with no international series being planned post the COVID-19 lockdowns. While England hosted the restart of international cricket, playing a three-test series against West Indies starting 8 July, they are now in the middle of a Test series against Pakistan while the West Indies Cricket Board is now hosting the Caribbean Premier League that started on 18 August. Indian cricket’s first tournament is set to be the Indian Premier League, from 19 September.

But there has been no move made by any cricket board for a series involving their women’s cricket team.

“I hope that administrators will put as much focus and resources into the women’s game, and I know a lot of people are trying, I know the West Indies have been better, Australia are a shining example of how to do it, England have been good. So I hope that the stress on the development... I want to see another Shafali Verma somewhere, a Rodrigues (Jemimah) coming through, a Smriti Mandhana, a Meg Lanning, more Meg Lannings. So we have to infuse more resources economically and otherwise into the grassroots game and make sure we get it going again, given whatever is needed, is needed,” says Ian Bishop stressing on the need to not let women’s cricket remain a mere footnote in cricket’s efforts to return in the post-pandemic world.