Women's Cricket in Afghanistan Will be Streamlined, Says ACB Chairman

"Some people talk about our policy on women's cricket, for them my message is just wait," said Fazli.

"Our government is streamlining things and women's cricket will also be streamlined."

Earlier, during their first stint in power in Afghanistan, the Taliban had banned most forms of entertainment and converted stadiums to execution venues. Women’s sport was banned as well.

The ICC are understood to be monitoring the matter and are also expected to discuss it during their next meeting in Dubai next month.

The head of the Afghanistan cricket board, who had also been in the same post three years ago, said that the sport had given the country a new identity.

"Cricket unites the world so we talk about unity of the cricket world," said Fazli.

"Cricket has given us an identity and we are getting better and better."