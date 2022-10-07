Asia Cup: Nida Dar's All-Round Show Helps Pakistan Trump India

Pakistan pulled off a big upset in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup, defeating India by 13 runs, just 24 hours after a shock four-wicket loss to Thailand.

This is just the third time Pakistan have beaten India in T20Is and also the first time they defeated their arch-rivals in the Women's Asia Cup.

Pakistan's victory was led by all-rounder Nida Dar, who slammed an attacking 56 not out off 37 balls for the side to get 137/6 in 20 overs. In the chase, none of the Indian batters were settled managed to get settled at the crease, with Richa Ghosh giving Pakistan a late scare with 26 off just 13 balls, hitting three sixes and a four. But once she was caught at long-on by Aliya Riaz for her third clutch catch of the match, the result became a foregone conclusion.