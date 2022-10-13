Women’s Asia Cup: Shafali, Deepti Impress as India Beat Thailand to Enter Final

Shafali Verma made a quick-fire 47 while Deepti Sharma bagged phenomenal figures of 3/7 as India defeated Thailand by 74 runs to enter the final of women's Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 13 October.

After India posted 148/6 in their 20 overs on a sluggish pitch, their bowlers produced another stunning show to restrict Thailand to 74/9 in their 20 overs.