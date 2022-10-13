ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Asia Cup: Shafali, Deepti Impress as India Beat Thailand to Enter Final

Shafali smashed 47 while Deepti picked 3/7 as India defeated Thailand by 74 runs in the first semi-final.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
i

Shafali Verma made a quick-fire 47 while Deepti Sharma bagged phenomenal figures of 3/7 as India defeated Thailand by 74 runs to enter the final of women's Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 13 October. 

After India posted 148/6 in their 20 overs on a sluggish pitch, their bowlers produced another stunning show to restrict Thailand to 74/9 in their 20 overs. 

India now await the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, to be held later in the afternoon, to see who they come up against in the title clash on Saturday. 

Brief scores: India 148/6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3/24) bt Thailand 74/9 in 20 overs (Nattaya Boochatham 21, Naruemol Chaiwai 21; Deepti Sharma 3/7, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/10). 

