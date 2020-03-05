Women’s T20 WC: Australia Go Past SA, Set up Title Clash vs India
Four-time champions Australia used their rich big-match experience to surpass a spirited South Africa by five runs in a rain-hit semifinal in Sydney on Thursday, setting up a title clash against first-timers India.
There were fears that the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa at the SCG too will be washed out like the India and England match earlier in the day. But the weather improved just enough to get a game albeit a curtailed one.
South Africa ended at 92 for five despite a fighting 41 not out off 27 balls from Laura Wolvaardt, leaving them dejected.
South Africa were reeling at 24 for three before Wolvaardt and Sune Luus (21) brought them back in the game with a quickfire 47-run stand.
In the end, Wolvaardt, who smashed three sixes and two fours, had too much to do on her own.
Hosts Australia, who did not have the services of injured star all-rounder Elysse Perry, were ecstatic after Jess Jonassen was able to defend 19 runs in the final over with South Africa getting only 13.
"It was extremely tense. Even in the last couple of balls it just wasn't safe. They needed 19 off the last over and we knew we had to nail it. But that's T20 cricket for you; I was extremely nervous," said skipper Lanning.
"We wanted to give ourselves a chance of playing in the finals, and now we just need to enjoy ourselves. We are travelling to Melbourne tomorrow, train on Saturday and play on Sunday. I doubt there'd be much sleep happening tonight." South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk said her team tried its best.
"...we have to give credit to Australia for the way they bowled and we just came six short. We brought them back with the ball really well, they got off to a flier and we thought they'd get to 160,” added Van Niekerk.
