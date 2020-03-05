Women’s T20 WC: Australia Go Past SA, Set up Title Clash vs India

South Africa ended at 92 for five despite a fighting 41 not out off 27 balls from Laura Wolvaardt, leaving them dejected.

South Africa were reeling at 24 for three before Wolvaardt and Sune Luus (21) brought them back in the game with a quickfire 47-run stand.

In the end, Wolvaardt, who smashed three sixes and two fours, had too much to do on her own.

Hosts Australia, who did not have the services of injured star all-rounder Elysse Perry, were ecstatic after Jess Jonassen was able to defend 19 runs in the final over with South Africa getting only 13.