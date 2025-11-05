Why I Booked My Tickets to Watch Final at DY Patil Even Before World Cup Started

Watching a game live in a stadium is an enlivening spiritual experience. You get to embody the energy of being part of something much bigger—and share that moment with so many others who hold the same belief as you.

Going to DY Patil for the final became even more special as our seven-year-old niece came along to watch her first game live. She curiously asked me about all the players and rules of cricket and cheered for players on both sides with equal enthusiasm.

In front of us another young girl had made a poster with the names of all the players and was waving it high. A few rows ahead two young boys passionately danced every time India hit a boundary. I became good friends with a bunch of fellow cricket fanatics sitting behind me, and with each ball we discussed statistics, formulated strategies, sighed, jumped, prayed, and cheered till our voices left us.

It's been three days since I left the stadium, but I still get goosebumps every time I remember the moment Vande Mataram played in the stadium.