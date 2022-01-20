With Series on the Line, India Hope for Better Batting Show vs SA in 2nd ODI

With Bavuma and van der Dussen employing conventional as well as reverse sweeps, one could sense that India were flat and devoid of ideas on how to stop the duo from scoring runs.



It was also a match where the South Africa spin trio of Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi picked four wickets overall while conceding 124 runs in 26 overs and did better than Indian spin duo of Ashwin and Chahal, who could take just one wicket while conceding 106 runs in their combined 20 overs.



For South Africa, everything went well with the bat and ball. Tightening the screws after Dhawan and Kohli fell meant they managed to swing the match in their favour.



They would like for their openers, de Kock, Janneman Malan and Markram to get more runs with the bat. It will be a hard task for India to stop a confident South Africa from winning their fourth match on the trot of this tour unless their batting and tactics put up an improved show.



Squads

India: KL Rahul (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini.



South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne.