With An Eye on WTC Final, NZ May Rest Pace Trio in 2nd Test 

With an eye on World Test Championship (WTC) final against India that gets underway on 18 June, the New Zealand team management finds merit in rotating its pace bowlers and may rest Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner from the second Test against England that begins here in Edgbaston on Thursday.

New Zealand have already been bolstered by the arrival of left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult, who is likely to feature in the second Test. Southee, Wagner and Jamieson all bowled over 40 overs across two innings in the first Test at Lord's.