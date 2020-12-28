Will Request Bishan Singh Bedi to Withdraw Demand: DDCA President

When asked if it really matters to DDCA if Bedi’s name stays on the stands of the Kotla ground, Rohan said “it does”.

“It matters, I want his name to be there. I respect him as much as my father, if he wants to scold me, he can pull my ear, but you can’t hit below the belt when it is not required.

“Raising (casting) aspersion on someone who is not among us is not fair. If there are reservations, I would have addressed rather than hearing from the media. I am accessible, available to everyone on board.”

Rohan said the decisions of renaming the stadium as Aun Jaitley Stadium and installation of his father’s statue were taken before he became the DDCA president.

“There are ways to address the grievances. If you start attacking someone, who has just stepped into the office…. I am trying my best to get DDCA’s glory back. I can’t do it overnight, it will take some time,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)