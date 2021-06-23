ADVERTISEMENT

India vs NZ WTC Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day?

Rain washed out Day 1 and Day 4 entirely at the Ageas Bowl in the historic WTC final between India and New Zealand. 

Incessant rain has marred the WTC Final between India and New Zealand. What does the forecast for the Reserve Day say?
The World Test Championship final is set for a thrilling finish on the Reserve Day despite persistent rain and bad light wiping out chunks of play earlier. India will resume their second innings on the 6th day of the Test at 64 for 2, leading New Zealand by 32 runs.

A maximum of 98 overs can be bowled, with all three results possible heading into the final day. Although it remains to be seen whether the finalists play it safe and settle for a draw or chance their arm and take a shot at outright victory.

WTC Final: Advantage New Zealand as India End Day 5 at 64/2

Reserve Day: Weather Forecast

There has only been a modicum of action due to incessant showers, with Day 1 and Day 4 being washed out entirely. But whenever given a chance by the weather, the grand finale has enthralled with its quality of cricket. And with the ultimate day of the WTC final promising a cracker of a contest, all eyes are on the Southampton weather forecast for Wednesday.

The cheerful news is that the forecast is clear and there is little scope for rain on the Reserve Day in Southampton. In all likelihood, the full quota of 98 overs should be completed without any interruptions.

Southampton Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 23
Image: Screengrab from AccuWeather
The Reserve Day of the WTC Final will start at 3 PM IST and can be extended up to 11:30 PM IST. The forecast for Wednesday in Southampton looks encouraging as the sun is expected to peep out right from the morning. The maximum temperature will touch 20 degree celsius and hence, it will be a typical chilly day at Southampton.

Will Need Solid Plan to Bundle Out NZ on Reserve Day: Shami

Published: 

