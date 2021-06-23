India vs NZ WTC Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day?

There has only been a modicum of action due to incessant showers, with Day 1 and Day 4 being washed out entirely. But whenever given a chance by the weather, the grand finale has enthralled with its quality of cricket. And with the ultimate day of the WTC final promising a cracker of a contest, all eyes are on the Southampton weather forecast for Wednesday.

The cheerful news is that the forecast is clear and there is little scope for rain on the Reserve Day in Southampton. In all likelihood, the full quota of 98 overs should be completed without any interruptions.