Will Back All Players Who Have Done Well In The Past: Virat Kohli

India Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli on Monday came out in support of his out-of-form Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane, saying he will back all players struggling for form as he doesn't want an environment where players feel insecure.

Rahane has not been in great form, his last ton coming in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2020. He could not score much in the Kanpur Test, even as Shreyas Iyer struck a century on debut, and missed the Mumbai Test with a hamstring injury. That leaves his fate hanging in a balance as the selectors pick the squad for the tour of South Africa starting later this month.

Kohli said Rahane will have to judge his own form but he will back him as he would do for any other player going through such a situation.