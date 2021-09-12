Why the IPL Is Not To Blame for India-England Test Cancellation

The matters of scheduling and the moolah aside for a moment, just think of the players. They are well paid, agreed, better than anyone else in world cricket, but they are also humans at the end of the day.



The Indian players got together on 16 May to quarantine in Mumbai before boarding their flight for the World Test Championship final. It has already been close to four months since they have been in the bio-bubbles or managed isolation. How long can we keep pushing them into the dirt, before more Ben Stokes emerge? It would have been extremely tough even in the most ideal circumstances – well, the most ideal with the COVID-19 rider – leave alone with multiple positive cases in the touring party.



When all the coaches and the physio tested positive for COVID-19, there was a genuine concern in the Indian camp that the virus might permeate further. Had it been some other member of the touring party, perhaps they wouldn't have been that circumspect. But, that the physio, who had been working in close proximity with the players, tested positive, the concern of the Indian team is perfectly understandable.



Furthermore, even as all the adults in the touring party have been double jabbed, many of the players are travelling with their families. Families, which include kids. Kids, who are yet to be vaccinated.



So there you are, while an enquiry into how the the virus entered the Indian squad should certainly be carried out in an unbiased manner, the cancellation (euphemistically rescheduling) of the Test match was the best possible course of action keeping in mind the mental and physical health of the players, with the IPL, or without it.