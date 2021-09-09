Surprising Misses in the India Squad for 2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Included in the touring party as a standby player, Deepak Chahar will be disappointed at not making the final cut. The Indian team’s bowling attack was always going to depend on whether Hardik Pandya bowls his overs, and according to the chief selector, he will. That in turn opens up more options for the Indian thinktank and on surfaces that are likely to be on the slower side, the selection committee decided to go spin heavy.

Deepak has not really put a foot wrong since making his T20I debut in 2018. Only on four occasions has he gone wicketless and is quite good at keeping the run rate down. In his short career of 14 T20Is so far, he averages 19.3 with an economy rate of 7.59.

In IPL 2021, too, he’s been among the better bowlers with 8 wickets from 7 games at an economy of 8.04 and an average of 24.12.

“If the wickets are such that you can only play two pacers in the 11, there is no point then to the bench (the extra fast bowlers). Instead, you have utility players who will come in handy at some point in the match and that is why you have spinners and allrounders. If you have seen the recent matches, Hardik Pandya is absolutely fit. He is going to bowl his quota of overs, there’s no problem. We were trying to preserve him, we did not want to have a (bad) situation before the World Cup, but he is 100% fit (to bowl)," Chetan Sharma said when asked about the absence of Deepak, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

Fast bowling all-rounder Shardul, however, like Deepak is part of the travelling contingent as a standby player.