Sunil Joshi’s Route to the Chair Has Been a Long, Arduous Journey

Possible Pick

It was then that it emerged that the Indian team could soon be looking at Joshi as a possible option in the line-up because of his all-round abilities.

His name first came up as part of possible squads chosen by TV commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri while a tournament in Sharjah was in progress for a tour to England that was to follow. The fact that Karnataka won the Ranji Trophy meant that at least few of the players would be chosen.

The churn that followed the World Cup debacle meant that another champion GR Viswanath, also from Karnataka, then also national chair of selectors was forced to look at fresh talent. That’s how Dravid was finally fast-tracked full-time, along with Joshi. India took a rather odd step of blooding four spinners on that England tour when it was in fact not the advisable route to take in the first half of the summer.

Audition Failure and Confusing Selection

Joshi made his international debut in the first Test of that tour at Edgbaston on 6 June 1996 but he injured his finger and his tour ended abruptly.

He did make his ODI debut a little later that season, and there were signs that Joshi offered something extra for the captain to play with. His Test career was revived at home against Australia and South Africa in October that year but curiously, he was left out of the Test leg of the South Africa tour that followed, while getting a call for the ODI squad on that tour. For the Tests in South Africa tour, almost the entire bowling attack of India was from Karnataka, including the new pace bowlers David Johnson and Dodda Ganesh. That was the kind of impact Karnataka had on the cricket in the country then.