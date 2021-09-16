Who Are the Sri Lankan Players Brought in for Remainder of IPL 2021?

While countries like England and Australia have quite a few players part of the IPL, former World champions Sri Lanka’s representation in the IPL has been quite low. While there has been Malinga and the likes Muttiah Muralitharan, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, who are all currently involved with a franchise in planning and stratergising, there haven’t been much in terms of players in the tournament.

Isuru Udana, Kusal Perera and Thisara Perera were part of the auction but all went unsold while rookie spinner Vijayakanth Vilasanti made it among the 298 players that were shortlisted to go under the hammer.

“A bit disappointed. I'm sure a few of the guys were on the radar, but I think it's a tough place because you're looking at 20-odd slots for the overseas players and the majority of the slots were for those fast bowlers and all-rounders, which I think Sri Lanka lacks a little bit of that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jayawardene as saying.

"There were some fantastic players [in the Lanka Premier League] and in Sri Lanka currently. But I think the crucial thing is the unpredictability of the touring programme of SLC [Sri Lanka Cricket] where it is very hard to predict for how long the players can be available and if they have to even leave at some point in the IPL season," Sangakkara, Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals had said.

"So it adds a bit of volatility that franchises kind of shy away from. That is one of the reasons you see a lack of Sri Lanka players in the IPL and definitely not because they don't have the capability," he added.