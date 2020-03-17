Babysitter Jibe, Kohli Supporting Smith – Things ‘The Test’ Missed

Paine’s Babysitting Sledge

A highlight of India's tour of Australia in 2018 was the subtle, yet hilarious banter from the Aussie skipper, Tim Paine. A constant chatterbox behind the stumps, Paine was a hit on social media for some of his jibes. While the documentary shows Paine riling up Murali Vijay and later Virat Kohli himself, it misses the best taunt of the series - the one directed at Rishabh Pant.

Paine goes on to unleash a tirade of words at Pant as he comes in to bat, all keeping in sync with Langer's advise that "there's no room for abuse, but there can be banter".

"Tell you what big MS [Dhoni] is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter. Fancy that extend you Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a water front-apartment....Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids," Paine says to Pant in a banter that went viral on social media. All of which is not shown in the series.