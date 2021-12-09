What Led to Virat Kohli Losing ODI & T20I Captaincy?

The policy of having two captains, for Tests and limited overs cricket, is a conversation that has been doing the rounds in the Indian cricket fraternity in recent months. And the selection committee led by Chetan Sharma finally took the plunge ahead of the South Africa tour.

“The BCCI wanted absolute clarity between red-ball and white-ball cricket. The BCCI wanted a complete (leadership) separation between the longest format and shorter formats to avoid any confusion. In the end, it was left to the selectors to take a call. They decided to appoint Rohit as new ODI captain,” a BCCI insider was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

According a report in PTI, the BCCI waited for Kohli to step down from his post as captain in ODIs however he did not, which forced the board to take the next steps.