New ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and What His Election Means For BCCI

Between Barclay and Pakistan’s Khwaja, who had both been working with the ICC for some years now, the three biggest (read: most powerful) boards – India, Australia and England – are all believed to have backed the New Zealander for the top job.

The election process involved 16 voting parties and a candidate had to win a minimum two-thirds majority, or 11 votes, to bag the top job. Barclay, after two rounds, managed the magic number with the vote from South Africa sealing the win for him.

In fact, according to ESPNCricinfo, Sourav Ganguly had been ‘working the phones to discuss matters of the game's governance with undecided board members’ of voting nations who were part of the ICC elections.