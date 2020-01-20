Rahul as Keeper: Walking a Tight Rope of Team Balance & Exhaustion

Not Feasible to Keep and Open?

That said, keeping and opening the batting at the same time, on a regular basis, would be too much to ask for from a fragile body. If India is looking at this as a full-time option – which they currently are – Rahul will have to be pushed down to No. 4 or 5. This inadvertently also allows Shikhar Dhawan (fitness permitting) to continue opening the batting with Rohit Sharma.

Interestingly, the 52-ball 80-run game-changing knock that Rahul played at No. 5 in Rajkot came at a strike rate of 153.84. Prior to that, the last time an Indian batsman scored 50+ at a strike rate of over 150 batting at No. 5 or lower while batting first, was in 2013, when Dhoni struck 62 off 38 deliveries against Australia.

Courtesy of Rahul's whirlwind 54 off 31 balls in the death overs, India clobbered 91 runs in the last 10 overs of the 2nd ODI. On the contrary, Australia managed only 69 while losing five wickets. This is where the game was won and lost.

Another notable thing is that, Rahul did not seem out of place against any of the Aussie bowlers. Not even against a Mitchell Starc shooting yorkers at 145 kph. Instead, in fact, he took him for 26 off 13 balls with proper cricketing shots all around the park. A batsman with pedigree in the middle order instead of one with a singular area of expertise – either a grafter or a slogger – is the way to go for Team India.