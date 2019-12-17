Toppling Kohli, Rohit from Top Run-Getters’ List on Hope’s Mind

West Indies opener Shai Hope is eager to emerge as the highest ODI run-getter in 2019 ahead of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but his first priority is to help his side beat India in the second ODI and clinch the series on Wednesday.

"As a batsman, you want to contribute as much as possible and if it helps the team win, (it’s) even more satisfying. Hopefully, we can remove them at the top and then get some big runs and get to the top of that run getters list," Hope said on the eve of the match.