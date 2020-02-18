Oshane Thomas Escapes Serious Injury in Car Accident
West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas has been left injured after being involved in a car accident in Jamaica late Sunday.
According to a statement from the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA), Thomas was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour in St. Catherine and was taken to hospital.
"WIPA's executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery," read the WIPA statement.
The right-arm pacer has his eyes locked on the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, set to begin on 29 March where he will be playing for the Rajasthan Royals.
