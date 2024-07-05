We’re All Champions! All 1.4 Billion of Us, Says Hardik After Victory Parade

2024 T20 World Cup-winning India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday put out a special video of him celebrating on the roof of the open-top bus, with a sea of cricket-loving fans cheering him, as it crawled through the Marine Drive here.

The video was taken during the victory parade organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to celebrate the Indian team's sensational triumph against South Africa in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Bridgetown, Barbados last week.