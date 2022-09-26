We'd Warned Charlie Dean Multiple Times: Deepti Sharma on Controversial Run Out

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Monday revealed that Charlie Dean was warned against backing up multiple times before she effected a controversial run out of the England batter in the third and final ODI.

The dismissal reignited an intense debate over the 'spirit of the game'.

"Woh plan tha hum logon ka, kyunki woh baar baar... Hum warn bhi kar chuke the usko. Jo rules mein hain, jo guidelines hain, uske according hi humne kiya (We had planned this as she was not paying heed to our repeated warnings. We acted according to the rules and the guidelines," Deepti told reporters upon her arrival in India.