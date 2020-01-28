We Miss Dhoni, No One Sits on His Seat in the Team Bus: Chahal
No one sits on the seat that Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his own in the team bus, revealed India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, saying that the talismanic former skipper is missed by the side.
In a video shot inside the team bus while it was on its way to Hamilton for the third T20 International against New Zealand, Chahal is seen talking to several members of the squad including Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.
"Yeh woh seat hai jahan ek legend baithate the. Mahi bhai. Abhi bhi yaha koi nahi baithata. Hum unhe bohot miss karte hai (This is the seat that used to be occupied a legend. MS Dhoni. No one sits here now. We miss him a lot)," Chahal said in the video posted on 'bcci.tv'.
The-38-year-old Dhoni has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand on July 9. Earlier this month, Dhoni was dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on his future.
However, on the same day Dhoni returned to training, batting fluently in the Jharkhand team nets.
The Indian team lead the five-match T20 series against New Zealand 2-0.
Virat Kohli's men will take on the hosts in the third T20 in Hamilton on Wednesday.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )