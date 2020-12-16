Watch: Virat-Smith Chat on Early Cricket Memories, Paternity Leave

Midway through, the conversation moved from memories to aspects like batting and being in the ‘zone’ that place where movements become automatic, gaps are hit and one feels close to invincible. Kohli was of course referring to the 2016 T20 World Cup quarter-final against Australia where he smashed 82 to take India to the semis.

"I went into a trance mode," Kohli said.

"You feel like things are looking difficult and you just think about committing to what the team needs.

"I still don't know how it happened, it was like everything I was hitting was going into gaps. I went into a zone that not even I could break down after.

"I felt that was so special because it's getting into that space while you're batting where you're under pressure and everything is coming off.”

Kohli and Smith spoke about the 2014 series, when both of them captained against each other and Australia won the series 2-0.