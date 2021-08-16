Run-Up Controversy Leads to Heated Exchange Between Kohli & Anderson

Following Anderson's penultimate delivery of the over, Kohli said, "Chirp, chirp, chirp. This is what old age makes you."

India were struggling at 181/6 in their second innings on Day 4 after stumps were called early, with eight overs remaining, as England decided to take the new ball in fading light and the umpires called it a day.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane struck a fighting half-century and added 100 runs for the fourth wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (45) but India had their backs to the wall in the second Test as they are just 154 runs ahead of England's first innings total of 391. India had made 364 in their first innings.