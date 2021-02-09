Virat Defends Rahane, Decision to Play Nadeem Over Kuldeep

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday was asked about the team’s decision to not give Kuldeep Yadav a game in Chennai after Axar Patel got injured on the eve of the match. Despite the injury, India did not pick the spinner who has been a part of the dressing room since the Australia tour but not been given any game time.

Shahbaaz Nadeem instead played the Chennai Test and picked four wickets in the two innings.

Virat, however, stood by the selection decision.

‘When you’re playing two off-spinners then Kuldeep more or less becomes a similar kind of spinner taking the ball away. So you need variety in the bowling attack. We were quite clear on what we wanted to play, what combination we wanted to play and there are no regrets, whatsoever, on that decision. Moving forward, we will think of combinations that bring us variety as a bowling attack and not be one dimensional where the ball is only turning away from the bat. These things are very important to understand,’ he said.