The BCCI's Conflict of Indian Men's Cricketers' Interests

Last week, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and the rest of the big Indian men's team players returned to their homes for the first time in almost six months! Six months that they spent in the bio-bubbles of hotels, stadiums, and airplanes.

In those 6 months, T20 World Cup 'Player of the Series' David Warner rested and played no intentional cricket, and about two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. In fact a whole lot of international stars chose to skip the second half of the IPL, that ended just days before the World Cup, to well, prioritise international cricket.

Our Indian players?

Did they even have a choice?

Across this year, Indian players have spoken out strongly about bubble fatigue and the toll it's taking on their performance and their mental health. But is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) even listening?

Despite Virat Kohli waving red flags in March about the dangers of long stints in bio-bubbles, the BCCI went ahead and slotted the second half of the suspended IPL in the one window the Indian team had to rest this year – the five weeks between the England tour and the T20 World Cup. Meaning, the BCCI committed their top stars to six months of non-stop cricket.