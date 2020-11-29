‘Hope Warner Remains Injured, It Will Help Us,’ Jokes KL Rahul

Dropped Catches

India's fielding woes continued in the match with Ravindra Jadeja, who is otherwise considered a safe pair of hands in the outfield, dropping Marnus Labuschagne at long-off off the bowling of Hardik Pandya.

The dropped catch came on the back of India spilling a few chances in the first ODI on Friday with both Shikhar Dhawan and Pandya dropping catches in the deep. Australia dropped a few high catches in the series as well.

Asked if there is a reason why the teams are struggling to hold on to catches, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul said that it could be because of the crowds.

"Sometimes it happens, catches get dropped. I can't say the exact problem. But when I have fielded in Australia, when the ball travels with the crowd in the background, it becomes a bit difficult to spot. And we are playing in front of crowds after a long time, so it is I think slightly difficult to pick balls," said Rahul who scored 76.