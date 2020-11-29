‘Hope Warner Remains Injured, It Will Help Us,’ Jokes KL Rahul
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul spoke to the media after the second ODI against Australia in Sydney.
India's limited overs vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul joked that he is hoping that Australia opener David Warner does not recover in time for the third ODI and probably for the rest of the team's tour Down Under.
"We don't know how bad his injury is. It would be nicer if he gets injured for a long time. One of their main batsmen. It is not nice to wish it for anyone but it would be good for the team. If his injury takes a long time, it would be good for our team," Rahul said.
Warner scored half-centuries in both the ODIs and provided good start for Australia with 156 and 142-run opening partnerships with Australian captain Aaron Finch.
The opener got hurt in the fourth over of the Indian innings as he tried to stop a shot. Shikhar Dhawan had driven a Josh Hazlewood delivery to mid-off where Warner made a diving stop. The Aussie batsman hit the ground hard and grimaced in pain and could not get up. He was then helped off the field by the Australia physio.
Finch has already said that Warner is doubtful for the third match at Canberra on December 3.
Dropped Catches
India's fielding woes continued in the match with Ravindra Jadeja, who is otherwise considered a safe pair of hands in the outfield, dropping Marnus Labuschagne at long-off off the bowling of Hardik Pandya.
The dropped catch came on the back of India spilling a few chances in the first ODI on Friday with both Shikhar Dhawan and Pandya dropping catches in the deep. Australia dropped a few high catches in the series as well.
Asked if there is a reason why the teams are struggling to hold on to catches, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul said that it could be because of the crowds.
"Sometimes it happens, catches get dropped. I can't say the exact problem. But when I have fielded in Australia, when the ball travels with the crowd in the background, it becomes a bit difficult to spot. And we are playing in front of crowds after a long time, so it is I think slightly difficult to pick balls," said Rahul who scored 76.
