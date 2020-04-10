‘Cleaning Toilets’: KP, Manjrekar Share Lockdown Experiences

Almost the entire word is in a lockdown due to the coronavirus and with little or no help from outside, many people are having to take care of their homes on their own.

And cricketers are no exception.

On a new episode of Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’, Kevin Pietersen, Scott Styris and Sanjay Manjrekar shared their experiences in lockdown.

When asked by the anchor whether they were doing ‘something you’d never imaged you’d do’, Pietersen had a simple reply - ‘Cleaning toilets. I’ve got nothing more to say, other than ‘I’m cleaning toilets’.

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris said he has been working on his garden.

‘We’ve had a hot summer. Not by Indians standards but hot. I’ve had to put a sprinkler system in my garden so I was outside digging trenches.’

Sanjay Manjrekar has been given the sweeping duties in his household and he clearly is enjoying the task, drawing parallels from his playing days.

‘I’m sweeping floors, very similar to KP. Only difference is when you’re sweeping the floor, the ball always has to be kept down. Otherwise you’re sweeping dust in the faces of people in your homes. There’s always something interesting to do, if you look at it from a cricketing point of view,’ he said.