Wouldn’t Want to Play on as Helpful Pitches in England: Joe Root

Just five sessions of play and the pink-ball Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera was the shortest Test match played since 1935, as India took a 2-1 lead with the 10 wicket win on Thursday.

Experts and former players have criticised the pitch while the players who actually played the game have mostly refrained from commenting on it while Indian captain Virat Kohli actually went as far as to call it a ‘good batting wicket’.

"To be honest, I don't think the quality of batting was at all up to standard from both team. The ball was coming on nicely yesterday and the odd ball was turning and it was a good wicket to bat on in the first innings. The batting was below-par from both sides," said Kohli after the game.