Indian Women’s Cricket Team is Back & There’s Much to Be Grateful

7 March 2021. Save the date!

Because after an entire three hundred and sixty-four days, the Indian women’s cricket team will be playing an international match.

Yes, the stars have finally aligned, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally woken up to make sure they get back on the field just one day short of an entire year, since they played the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Although, before we say our thank yous, a quick reminder than India are getting back on the field almost six months after international women’s cricket restarted following the COVID-19 lockdowns. England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, and Zimbabwe – all have played matches. Whereas, the BCCI has waited to make it to almost an entire year before they got their act together.

And it’s not that the BCCI could not hold a tournament because it was over six months back that they restarted men’s cricket with the IPL. A tournament comprising eight teams of almost 25 players each, stretching across two months and that too in the UAE! But they couldn’t send the women’s team to England, even when the ECB volunteered to take care of all logistical concerns.

But yes, der aaye durust aaye… and all that right?

Jitna mile, utne mein khush.

Be grateful with what you get, right?