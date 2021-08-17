Watch Highlights: India's Big Turnaround Victory Over England at Lord's

India pulled off a historic victory over England in the second Test at the Lord's on Monday evening, beating the hosts by a massive 151 runs.

The victory is Virat's first as captain at the venue and he has now become only the third Indian skipper after Kapil Dev (1986) and MS Dhoni (2014) to do so. The Indian skipper also went past West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd in the list of captains with most Test wins.

Kohli now has 37 Test wins while Lloyd had 36. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith (53 in 109 Tests), Australians Ricky Ponting (48 in 77) and Steve Waugh (41 in 57) are ahead of Kohli.