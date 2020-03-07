Forced 8 Day Break Playing on Harmanpreet’s Mind Ahead of Final

Over 75,000 tickets have been sold for the finals and Harmanpreet said her team will look to enjoy the big stage and play positive cricket.

"It's a great feeling. It's the first time we're going to see 90,000 people in the stadium and we're really looking positive for that," said Harmanpreet, who has played in front of a sold-out crowd in the 2017 Cricket World Cup Final against England at Lord's.

"We are used to playing when a lot of crowd is around us. Sometimes there's no noise going around in the stadium so we need to keep an eye on each of us. It's a big moment.

"Rather than thinking about what is going to trouble us, it's only about being there, enjoying the moment and giving our best."

India had defeated Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the tournament but Harmanpreet said it would be a fresh start for the two teams.

"One thing, we have to keep in mind Sunday is a fresh day, a fresh start. We have to start from ball one," he said.

"We've done quite well in the league games. Both teams are under pressure and both are capable of winning.