Daren Sammy on Cricket in COVID Times & IPL’s Racism Incident

Over a month and a half in a bio-bubble and Daren Sammy takes the field for the final time tonight as his team St Lucia Zouks play Trinbago Knight Riders in the final of the Caribbean Premier League.

Cricket in the times of COVID has not only seen rule changes to the game but also in the way that teams prepare for a tournament. England and West Indies were the two international sides that restarted the sport in the post-COVID era and both did so with a 14-day quarantine period for all players and staff involved in the league, following which a ‘bio-bubble’ was formed with severe restrictions of movement.

The first T20 tournament since has been the Caribbean Premier League and as the final takes place tonight, St Lucia Zouk’s skipper Sammy spoke to The Quint about living in the bubble, being away from family for so long at such trying times and also about the Black Lives Matter movement, for which Sammy has spoken out quite often.