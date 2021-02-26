Blame Batters, Not Motera Pitch Insist India but Critics Disagree

Alastair Cook, the last England captain to beat India in a Test series in India, in 2012-13, said that he was surprised to hear India skipper Virat Kohli's opinion on the pitch being good for batsmen.

"Virat Kohli's come out and defended the wicket almost as if it's a BCCI thing -- it cannot possibly be the wicket. Yet it was so hard to bat on that today. So hard," said Cook on Channel 4.

"Take the wicket out and blame the batsmen? We've got Virat Kohli, Joe Root, we have some great players of spin. Yes, we've got some people who have got to learn to play spin better, but we have got great players of spin also struggling. To me it would be great to have that game with the red ball to see the difference when the ball is skidding on. Today, trying to play properly, it was nigh-on impossible," he said.