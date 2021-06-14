BCCI Prioritising Profits & IPL Over Indian Cricket & Cricketers

BCCI in a Position to Help

Another reason the BCCI could afford financial losses in this matter, rather than players and officials suffer any further due to the delay, is simply because the board has the resources.

According to the financial reports posted on the BCCI's website, in the last financial year, they paid Rs 5 crore, Rs 150 crore, and Rs 162 crore as advance tax in just the first three quarters. That’s in a year most other cricket boards recorded losses due to the cancellation of many international tours.

So, while the BCCI still managed to stay in the green, why can the board not make one big gesture to indicate that Indian cricket is indeed their priority and set aside 10 percent from their profits (just from 9 months) to hand over to the 36 state units to provide compensation to their different squads – men’s, women’s, and age-group squads across the different formats.

Cancelling the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier men’s domestic tournament, for the first time in 87 years last year while being able to organise IPL’s every season, has sent a clear message on the BCCI’s priorities, but now, when it’s time to help the ones that have been ignored for over a year, what better resource to use than the income generated from the premier domestic T20 tournament.