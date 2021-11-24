Not Concerned About Personal Form, Says Stand-in Captain Rahane Before NZ Tests

Rahane was also asked about his personal form that has dipped a bit, with his last century coming in Melbourne, during the Australian tour. In his last 15 Test outings, the Mumbai batter averages under 25 with former skipper Gautam Gambhir too commenting on his poor outings.

'Rahane is pretty fortunate that he's still part of this side because he's leading,' said Gambhir recently. During the pre-match press conference, Rahane was asked if his own form was a concern and the he replied by saying he always prioritises the team.

'I am not concerned at all regarding my form. Contribution doesn't mean making 100 runs in every game, in several crucial moments making 30,40 or even 50 runs is very important. I always think about the team, never about myself,' said Rahane.

'I am beyond grateful as it's honour for me to lead the country. So I'm not focusing on what'll happen in the future. What is written in our future it'll always happen but my focus is how I can perform my best in that movement and that's exactly what I look forward to,' he added.