Watch: Team India's Practice Session With Coach Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, the newly appointed coach of Team India, has taken over and the squad had their first practice session on Monday. The Indian team will begin this new phase with Dravid as coach with a home series against New Zealand where they play 3 T20Is and 2 Tests.

BCCI took to their official Twitter account and shared a video with the caption:

"New roles

New challenges

New beginnings

Energies were high yesterday on Day 1 at the office for #TeamIndia T20I captain @ImRo45 & Head Coach Rahul Dravid.

#INDvNZ"