Watch: Sir Alastair Cook Bowled by a 15-Year-Old in Club Cricket
The former England captain scored 20 runs off 15 balls, before being bowled by the youngster.
England's legendary cricketer Sir Alastair Cook was clean bowled by a 15-year-old bowler, in a club cricket championship game.
Cook made his annual appearance for the Bedfordshire Farmers CC, in a club Test match. The team was playing against Potton Town CC, in the Heritage Cup quarter-finals.
In a video now viral on Twitter, it can be seen that Cook was attempting to play a drive but instead had his middle stump knocked over by the 15-year-old Kyran Shackleton, who wasn't even born when Alastair had made his Test debut.
The former England captain scored 20 runs off 15 balls, before being bowled by the youngster.
Kyran was a star performer for PTCC in that innings, as he ended his day 4-37, including the famous wicket of Cook.
Cook is one of the most celebrated batters in Test cricket, scoring 12,472 runs in 161 matches, for his country. He also became the all-time leading of run scorer for England in 2015, surpassing compatriot Graham Gooch’s 20-year-old record of 8,900 runs. He remains England’s all-time leading Test run scorer, with 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35 in 161 Test appearances.
Cook also holds the record of captaining England in the most number of Test matches (59) and is second on the list for most wins (24), as a captain.
The former captain has been in good form in the county championship recently scoring centuries in both the innings as Essex drew with Yorkshire. Thanks to his superb form, English fans are clamouring for his return in the Test side under new captain Ben Stokes.
Cook called time on his England career in 2018, bowing out after making his 33rd Test hundred against India at the Oval.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.