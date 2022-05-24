Watch: Sir Alastair Cook Bowled by a 15-Year-Old in Club Cricket

Cook is one of the most celebrated batters in Test cricket, scoring 12,472 runs in 161 matches, for his country. He also became the all-time leading of run scorer for England in 2015, surpassing compatriot Graham Gooch’s 20-year-old record of 8,900 runs. He remains England’s all-time leading Test run scorer, with 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35 in 161 Test appearances.

Cook also holds the record of captaining England in the most number of Test matches (59) and is second on the list for most wins (24), as a captain.

The former captain has been in good form in the county championship recently scoring centuries in both the innings as Essex drew with Yorkshire. Thanks to his superb form, English fans are clamouring for his return in the Test side under new captain Ben Stokes.

Cook called time on his England career in 2018, bowing out after making his 33rd Test hundred against India at the Oval.