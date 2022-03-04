Watch: Shane Warne Bamboozles Mike Gatting With Ball of the Century

Australian cricketing great and one of the best bowlers the world has seen, Shane Warne breathed his last on Friday in Thailand, aged 52. The flamboyant bowler, who terrorised batters from all parts of the world, announced his entry into cricket’s most storied rivalry, Ashes, in a manner that is uniquely Warne.

So what happened?

On a Saturday afternoon, in Old Trafford, in 1993, a young Shane Warne bowled his first delivery in Ashes cricket, a delivery that would later be known as the ‘Ball of the Century’. As Australia’s lone spinner, he came on to bowl with the score at 80/1 with Mike Gatting on strike.