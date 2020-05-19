They are superstars in their own right. But when Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli caught up with national football skipper Sunil Chhetri, the 90s' kid in them took centrestage.Chhetri, who was playing the host in his show 'ElevenOnTen' on Instagram on Sunday, asked Kohli about the 90s' era when they both grew up in New Delhi."You should never forget where you came from," Kohli said while talking about his 90s' days."My childhood has been spent living in a proper West Delhi society. So one thing I have learnt is that whenever I meet some friend from my society, I talk to him in the same manner as I used to when I lived there."To me that is the biggest marker that you are never away from who you are," Kohli added. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.