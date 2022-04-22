Wasim Khan Appointed as ICC General Manager of Cricket

"I am honoured to be joining the ICC, I can't wait to get started and work in partnership with our Members to strengthen and grow our sport. I'm particularly excited by the ICC's commitment to the growth of the women's game," said Wasim in a statement released by ICC, after his appointment.



"We were lucky enough to host a number of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup matches at Leicestershire in 2017 which was such a significant moment in the history of the game. I look forward to playing my part in really accelerating that growth over the next decade," he added.



Meanwhile, Allardice welcomed Khan to ICC, saying that he will bring in-depth knowledge of the sport.



"I am delighted to welcome Wasim to the ICC. He brings an in-depth knowledge of our sport and its stakeholders and his first-hand experience of the international cricket landscape will be of enormous benefit as we implement the ICC global growth strategy and move forward into a new events cycle," he said.