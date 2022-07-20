ADVERTISEMENT

Washington Sundar Impresses on County Debut for Lancashire With 4 for 69

The all-rounder has already represented India in all three formats and has also made over 50 appearances in the IPL.

PTI
Cricket
Washington Sundar Impresses on County Debut for Lancashire With 4 for 69
i

India all-rounder Washington Sundar made his presence felt on his County debut for Lancashire by picking up 4 wickets for 69 against Northamptonshire on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old removed opener Will Young (2 runs off 25 balls), a well-set Rob Keogh (54 runs off 82 balls), Ryan Rickleton (22 runs off 41 balls), and Tom Taylor (1 run off 4 balls) on his return to red-ball cricket.

Sundar last played a first-class game in July last year. A finger injury had also kept him away from the game for a while.

At close of play, Northampton were 218 for 7 in 72 overs.

