Washington Sundar Impresses on County Debut for Lancashire With 4 for 69
India all-rounder Washington Sundar made his presence felt on his County debut for Lancashire by picking up 4 wickets for 69 against Northamptonshire on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old removed opener Will Young (2 runs off 25 balls), a well-set Rob Keogh (54 runs off 82 balls), Ryan Rickleton (22 runs off 41 balls), and Tom Taylor (1 run off 4 balls) on his return to red-ball cricket.
Sundar last played a first-class game in July last year. A finger injury had also kept him away from the game for a while.
At close of play, Northampton were 218 for 7 in 72 overs.
