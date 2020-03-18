World Test C’ship Without Pakistan-India Tie Makes No Sense: Waqar

Former pace great Waqar Younis said it doesn't make sense that the ICC World Test Championship don't feature any match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

The World Test Championship features nine top-ranked Test teams, who will play six bilateral Test series against mutually chosen opponents with the top two nations with most points at the end of the league clashing in the final in England in June 2021.

"I know it is a difficult situation between Pakistan and India even at government to government level but I think the ICC needed to play a more proactive role in this championship," Waqar said in an interview to the YouTube channel Cricket Baaz.

"The ICC should have intervened and done something because to me having a test championship without Pakistan and India Test matches makes no sense," he said.