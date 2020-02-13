Wanted Bookie Sanjeev Chawla Lands in New Delhi After Extradition
A team of Delhi police crime branch, which had travelled to London to extradite bookie Sanjeev Chawla, landed in New Delhi on Thursday, 13 February.
Chawla, a British national as per Delhi Police charge sheet, absconding hitherto in the match fixing case, was linked with several international cricketers, including Indian players, sources in the crime branch of the Delhi Police revealed.
Dossier prepared on Sanjeev Chawla by Crime Branch reveals that several Indian cricketers were frequenting his bungalow, 4, Monk Ville Avenue, London and their phone numbers figured on Chawla's phone list in Call Data Records (CDRs) recovered by police for the period of January to March 2000.
" I am eagerly awaiting the outcome of questioning of Chawla, the mastermind of match-fixing case who paid huge amounts to several cricketers to change results of important international matches. His interrogation will unravel more scandals of the past," said Ajay Raj Sharma, former IPS officer who headed Delhi Police when match-fixing case rocked the cricketing fraternity across the globe.
(With inputs from IANS)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )