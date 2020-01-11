Want to Win Regularly Even Batting First, Says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan says India are seeking complete mastery over defending totals, the ambition prompting them to make a “conscious”decision to bat first on winning the toss in a T20 World Cup year.



Invited to bat, India scored 201 for six before crushing SriLanka by 78 runs in the third T20 International here on Friday.

Dhawan said that as a unit, the team wanted to bat first.